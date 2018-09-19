Man arrested following heroin seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested after heroin was seized in Dublin city centre.

Seven premises were searched this morning in an operation targeting criminality and organised crime.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

He is being questioned at the Bridewell Garda Station.

A number of encrypted devices were also seized.

Assistant Commissioner, John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations (SCO) said: "The searches undertaken this morning represent further evidence of the Garda Siochána’s unrelenting efforts to dismantle organised crime groups (OCGs) that are involved in drug trafficking and a wide range of other criminality and who are attempting to murder particular people”.