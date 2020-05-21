Man arrested following garda investigation of bogus immigration law firm

A man has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into a bogus legal firm offering immigration services to non-nationals.

Gardaí carried out searches in the Blessington area of County Wicklow on Tuesday and a significant number of files and computers were seized.

Gardaí say that in many cases the victims of the firm were desperate to regularise their status in Ireland and paid between €1,000 and €3,000 for legal aid.

Approximately €60,000 has been frozen in a bank account and a man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.