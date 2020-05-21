News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested following garda investigation of bogus immigration law firm

Man arrested following garda investigation of bogus immigration law firm
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:07 AM

A man has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation into a bogus legal firm offering immigration services to non-nationals.

Gardaí carried out searches in the Blessington area of County Wicklow on Tuesday and a significant number of files and computers were seized.

Gardaí say that in many cases the victims of the firm were desperate to regularise their status in Ireland and paid between €1,000 and €3,000 for legal aid.

Approximately €60,000 has been frozen in a bank account and a man has been arrested and charged.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.

READ MORE

Experts say sex workers should get financial help to protect their lives during pandemic

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for witness after teenager, 16, seriously assaultedGardaí appeal for witness after teenager, 16, seriously assaulted

Man found dead in Dublin may have been attackedMan found dead in Dublin may have been attacked

Irish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by GardaíIrish Council of Civil Liberties raises privacy concerns about potential drone use by Gardaí

Gardaí investigate death of man in unexplained circumstancesGardaí investigate death of man in unexplained circumstances


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Justice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictionsJustice Minister says he could not directly apologise to Cahirciveen residents due to Covid-19 restrictions

Covid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workersCovid-19 payment could be given to seasonal workers

PSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutorsPSNI investigating Tyrone hotel crush deaths submit file to prosecutors

Drug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last ChristmasDrug-dealer confesses over €35k stash seized in Cork last Christmas


Lifestyle

In the latest of our look at Cork's greatest records, Joe Dermody looks back on the classic live album partly recorded in the City HallB-Side the Leeside: Rory Gallagher and the infamous Irish Tour of 1974

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »