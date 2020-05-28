News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford

Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 09:08 PM

Gardaí have located a cannabis grow house in County Longford this afternoon.

Members of the Longford Roscommon Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant at a house in Ballymahon shortly before 2pm this afternoon.

Gardaí uncovered a suspected cannabis grow house and seized plants and cannabis herb with an estimated value in excess of €130,000.

Gardaí also seized weighing scales, fans and lamps from the house.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Longford Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Loss of smell and taste now official Covid-19 symptoms

More on this topic

€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo

Two arrested following €280k cocaine seizureTwo arrested following €280k cocaine seizure

Three men arrested following €700k cash seizure in Dublin and MeathThree men arrested following €700k cash seizure in Dublin and Meath

Two arrested after €23k of prescription drugs seized in WaterfordTwo arrested after €23k of prescription drugs seized in Waterford


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Covid-19 Locator Form mandatory for overseas arrivals from todayCovid-19 Locator Form mandatory for overseas arrivals from today

Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’Second-hand clothing business in Cork ‘used as front for drug distribution’

Holohan ‘little bit worried’ about rise in ICU admissionsHolohan ‘little bit worried’ about rise in ICU admissions

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...


Lifestyle

Some days you’ve got to make your own sunshine, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Escape from lockdown loungewear with these creative closet options

Children’s author Sarah Webb didn’t want sixth class pupils to miss out on their graduation, so to mark their end of year she organised a series of inspirational videos delivered by well-known Irish people, says Helen O’CallaghanIrish celebrities help students say goodbye to primary school

We are all slowing our pace and appreciating the wonders around us, says Peter DowdallMagical maple holds us spellbound

Sustainable gardening tips and a fascinating documentary are among the offerings on your TV todayThursday TV Highlights: A Prime Time look at how schools will cope in the Covid-19 era

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »