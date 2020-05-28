Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford

Gardaí have located a cannabis grow house in County Longford this afternoon.
Members of the Longford Roscommon Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant at a house in Ballymahon shortly before 2pm this afternoon.
Gardaí uncovered a suspected cannabis grow house and seized plants and cannabis herb with an estimated value in excess of €130,000.
Gardaí also seized weighing scales, fans and lamps from the house.
A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Longford Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.