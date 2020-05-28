Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford

Gardaí have located a cannabis grow house in County Longford this afternoon.

Members of the Longford Roscommon Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant at a house in Ballymahon shortly before 2pm this afternoon.

Gardaí uncovered a suspected cannabis grow house and seized plants and cannabis herb with an estimated value in excess of €130,000.

Gardaí also seized weighing scales, fans and lamps from the house.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained at Longford Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.