Man arrested following CAB searches across eight counties

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 12:40 PM

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí following a CAB search operation this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau's search targeted the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Longford area.

Five residential premises and sixteen business premises were targeted in 21 searches across eight counties. The counties involved were Longford, Offaly, Laois Westmeath, Tipperary, Cavan, Roscommon and Dublin.

The man was arrested by local Gardaí under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

    The following items were seized:

  • Six motor vehicles

  • 191 Ford Focus

  • 181 Ford Focus x2

  • 181 Ford Ranger

  • 161 Ford Focus x2

  • TuffMac car trailer

  • Car towing dolly

  • Three Rolex watches

  • Designer Handbags

  • €18,600 cash

  • Fake €20 notes

  • Financial documents

  • Computers and mobile phones

  • Drugs paraphernalia

