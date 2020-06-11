News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested following €6.2m drug seizure at Dublin Port

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 02:48 PM

A man has been arrested after drugs worth €6.2 million were seized at Dublin Port.

As a result of routine profiling, 93 kilos of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.9 million and 62 kilos of cocaine worth €4.3 million were seized today.

The drugs were discovered concealed in hot water cylinders following the search of a trailer which had arrived from Rotterdam.

The discovery was made with the help of detector dog Robbie.

Robbie
Robbie

A Northern Ireland based haulier was arrested by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and a UK registered truck and trailer were also seized by Revenue officers.

Investigations are ongoing.

TOPIC: Drug seizures

