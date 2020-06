Gardaí investigation the sale and supply of drugs in the Ballymun area have seized €20,000 worth of drugs.

On Thursday morning, gardaí conducted a search at a residence in Poppintree, Co Dublin.

Cannabis herb believed to be valued at €20,000 was seized.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Ballymun Garda Station and has since appeared before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing.