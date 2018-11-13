Man arrested during ongoing burglary in Co Cork

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s following a burglary in Co Cork today.

At approximately 10.30am, gardaí received a report of an ongoing burglary in Carrigaline.

Gardaí arrived at the scene and following a short foot chase, a man was in his 30s was arrested.

He is currently detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"The winter phase of Operation Thor will be launching in the next few days and there are a few tips to help keep your home more secure," said crime prevention Officer Tony Davis.

"Light up your home as best possible, use timer switches if you are heading out. Keep your house and car keys away from windows and doors.

"Put the alarm on, even when you are at home. Don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery at home if possible.

Most importantly, look out for each other. You can’t beat good neighbours.

"If you notice anything suspicious, call the gardaí immediately. If anyone wants any advice on home security, call your local garda station and we can arrange for someone to call out."

Digital Desk