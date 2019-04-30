NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested by police investigating murder of father outside Belfast school

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 01:40 PM

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot dead as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

The 42-year-old was arrested under anti-terrorism legislation at Musgrave police station on Tuesday.

He is currently in custody at the Belfast police station, where he is being questioned by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

On Monday, detectives investigating the murder of Mr Donegan arrested a 63-year-old man for questioning, also under anti-terrorism legislation, and later released him.

- Press Association

