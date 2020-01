Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in his 50s in Drogheda, Co Louth.

It happened at Knockbrack Downs at around half past nine last night.

The victim was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with apparent stab wounds.

His condition is described as non-life threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and will appear before Drogheda District Court this morning.