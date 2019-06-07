News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested by detectives investigating murder of Lyra McKee released

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 06:56 AM

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee has been released without charge.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot in the head by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police in Derry in April.

Police said that the 46-year-old man, arrested earlier yesterday under the Terrorism Act, was released without charge.

The PSNI's Major Investigation Team carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry yesterday morning.

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has made a fresh appeal for information to help the investigation.

"Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry on April 18, our investigation has received widespread support from the community," he said.

"I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101."

PA

