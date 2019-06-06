News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested by detectives investigating murder of Lyra McKee

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 03:18 PM

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra McKee.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot in the head by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police in Derry in April.

Today, a 46-year-old man was arrested by police following a number of searches.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry on Thursday morning.

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has made a fresh appeal for information to help the investigation.

“Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry/Londonderry on 18th April, our investigation has received widespread support from the community,” he said.

“I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Call for politicians to act on priest's plea to work together in wake of Lyra McKee death

Sister of Lyra McKee vows to support her killer if they come forward

Friends of murder victim Lyra McKee begin three-day peace walk

Lyra McKee’s partner leads rainbow rally demanding same-sex marriage in NI

TOPIC: Lyra McKee

More in this Section

Woman who fractured elbow on 'White Knuckle Thrill Ride' loses court action

Time for a real negotiation to start in Stormont talks, urges Mary-Lou McDonald

Disabled man's case over alleged negligence at birth is dismissed over delay

Author whose article featured in Junior Cert English receives online threats


Lifestyle

Taking shape: Aileen Lee profiles architectural designer Magda Walecka

Wild ways: Grow your own medicinal herbs

Cork's stickmakers club branch gets to grips with turning wood

A Question of Taste: Noel Burke, bow maker

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »