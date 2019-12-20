News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested at Dublin Airport on foot of European Arrest Warrant

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 10:40 PM

A man has been arrested at Dublin airport over alleged child abuse offences.

He had been extradited from Hungary to face charges in Ireland.

On December 11, this man was arrested in Budapest, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He was sought by the gardai over alleged offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Today, the gardaí arrested the man at Dublin Airport after he was extradited from Hungary.

The man will be transferred to Killarney Garda Station and is due to appear before Limerick Circuit Court on Monday.

The gardai say this investigation involved close co-operation with Hungarian authorities and other European agencies.

