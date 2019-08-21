News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested as Revenue seize 1.2kg of herbal cannabis worth €24,000 in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Revenue officers have seized illegal drugs hidden in electrical equipment.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a search - under warrant - of an apartment in the Coolock area of Dublin.

A package containing approximately 1.2kg of herbal cannabis was seized.

The illegal drugs were hidden in electrical equipment which had originated in the UK and have an estimated street value of €24,000.

A 21-year-old Irish man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardai from the Drugs Unit in Ballymun.

Revenue has said the investigations are ongoing. 

Pregnant woman, 35, charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley

