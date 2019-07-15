Man arrested as gardaí seize heroin with estimated street value of €700,000 in Tallaght

Gardaí in Tallaght have seized heroin with an estimated street value of €700,000.

The seizure was made as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in west Tallaght and one man has been arrested.

The discovery was made when members of the District detective unit searched a house during a planned operation in Tallaght on Sunday evening.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this morning to face charges in connection with the case.