Man arrested as gardaí seize €45k worth of drugs in Limerick

Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick. Picture: Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 08:38 AM

A man has been arrested in Limerick after gardaí seized over €45,000 worth of suspected drugs in the city.

The man in his 50s was arrested after €45,100 of suspected drugs in the Moyross area yesterday.

Gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Limerick, assisted by the armed support unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Moyross shortly after 7.30pm, a garda spokesperson said.

"During the course of the search Gardaí seized €42,000 of suspected heroin and €3,100 of tablets believed to be alprazolam. Mobile phones, bags and a weighing scales were also seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis," they added.

The arrested man was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

