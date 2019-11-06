Man arrested as gardaí seize €352,000 worth of drugs in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s follwoing a seizure of drugs in Cork.

Gardaí seized around €350,000 of suspected heroin and €2,000 of suspected cocaine in the city on Tuesday.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork city arrested a man on St Patricks Street shortly before 9pm.

The seized drugs are to be sent for analysis.

The man is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

"This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city," superintendent Michael Comyns, speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

"Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities."