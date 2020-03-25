News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested as gardaí seize 300 cannabis plants from converted industrial unit

An image supplied by Gardaí, from the scene of today's drugs seizure.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 08:00 PM

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after drugs valued at €250,000 were seized in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Gardaí, carrying out a planned search of an industrial premises, discovered a grow house with 300 cannabis plants.

The industrial unit was converted into a grow house for large scale production, gardaí said.

A man was arrested at the scene and is being held at a garda station in Mayo.

Community Engagement Superintendent Gabriel Moran said: "The impact of drugs on families and the cost of paying to support a drugs habit feeds into crime levels and fear in families in the county.”

Our community and also those involved in crime should know that despite our clear focus on supporting communities as we address the challenges of Covid-19, Gardaí in Mayo and across the country will continue to investigate crime and target those selling drugs in our communities.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone who has information about those who are involved in the supply or sale of drugs to speak to their local Garda, contact their local Garda Station or to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

