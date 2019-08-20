News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested as gardaí seize €245,000 worth of drugs and cash

Picture via An Garda Síochána/Facebook
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 12:12 PM

Gardaí have seized drugs and uncovered cash following searches in Dublin.

Gardaí stated that a man was stopped following "a short foot pursuit" on Monday and searched.

During the search, gardaí discovered Heroin - pending analysis - with an estimated street value of €234,000. 

The man, in his 20s, was arrested and he is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

Gardaí said that following further searches, cannabis herb - pending analysis - with an estimated value of approximately €7,000 was discovered along with a sum of cash.

Gardaí said the combined total of drugs and cash seized was €245,000.

They added that investigations are ongoing.

