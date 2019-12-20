News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested as gardaí seize €180k worth of drugs in Kildare

The drugs seized today. Picture: Twitter / @gardainfo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 04:43 PM

Gardaí in Kildare have seized €180k worth of drugs after an operation in the county today that led to a man being arrested.

The seizure, undertaken by Naas District Detective and Drugs Units and members of Naas Regular Unit with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit, occurred at a premises in Ballymore Eustace.

During the course of the operation, cocaine with an estimated street value of €160,000 was seized, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí also seized approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis, tablets and mixing agents.

A man in his early 40s has been arrested and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Naas Garda Station.

