Man arrested as gardaí recover €150,000 worth of cannabis in Co Louth

The cannabis found at a house in Co Louth. Picture: Facebook / An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 07:19 PM

Gardai have found a cannabis 'grow-house' in Dundalk.

Dundalk Drugs Unit, local detectives and uniform Garda members carried out a search of a house on the outskirts of the town earlier today and discovered what they're calling 'a sophisticated cannabis growing operation'.

They've seized 130 cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €150,000.

A man in his forties was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned at Dundalk Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

