Man arrested as €18k worth of cannabis seized

The drugs seized. Picture: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Revenue officers seized approximately 900g of herbal cannabis following a search, under warrant, of a property in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, they have confirmed.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €18,000 were discovered as part of an intelligence led operation.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Enniscorthy Garda Drugs and Detective Unit.

A 31-year-old Irish man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups.

Investigations are ongoing, Revenue have said.

