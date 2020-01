A 13-year-old boy has died after his bike collided with a car in west Belfast.

It happened in the Springfield Road area at about 4:30pm.

The teenager has been named as Eoin Hamill, who is from the local area.

A man has been arrested and is helping the PSNI with their inquiries.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Eoin was a talented boxer and member of the Gleann Amateur Boxing Club.