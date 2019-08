A man has been arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €110,000 was seized in Co Tipperary.

Gardai made the find when they stopped a car in the Garracummer area of Kilcommon yesterday.

Cocaine worth €70,000 and cannabis with an estimated street value of €40,000 were discovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at Tipperary Town Garda Station.