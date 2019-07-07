Man arrested and released without charge in relation to Luas assault

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with an assault on the Luas in Dublin that occurred yesterday.

He was detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 CJA, 1984 but has since been released in the early hours of this morning without charge.

The incident happened at Mayor Street on the red line at around 6.15pm yesterday.

Two men were involved in a row on the tram and both received serious head injuries. One was taken to the Mater Hospital and the other was brought to St James's Hospital.

Both of their injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Gardai say that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

The scene has since been lifted in relation to this investigation.