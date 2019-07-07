News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested and released without charge in relation to Luas assault

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 11:17 AM

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with an assault on the Luas in Dublin that occurred yesterday.

He was detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 CJA, 1984 but has since been released in the early hours of this morning without charge.

The incident happened at Mayor Street on the red line at around 6.15pm yesterday.

Two men were involved in a row on the tram and both received serious head injuries. One was taken to the Mater Hospital and the other was brought to St James's Hospital.

Both of their injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Gardai say that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and investigations are ongoing.

The scene has since been lifted in relation to this investigation.

READ MORE

Cork Bishop: 'Taoiseach needs to learn from 'sinning priest' comment'

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

No jackpot winners in Lotto draws

Serious assault on Luas sees two men hospitalised

Plaque unveiled to honour Spanish Civil War veteran

Two arrested over terror-related offences


Lifestyle

Wine with Leslie Williams: Bottles from the Loire Valley

Bake with Michelle Darmody: Sunny apricots are in season

Weekend Food with Darina Allen: Harissa and Goat’s Cheese Buns

The Menu: The latest food news from around Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »