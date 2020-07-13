News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city

Man arrested and cocaine worth €3.5k seized in Cork city
The suspected cocaine seized in Cork City
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:10 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €3,500 of suspected cocaine yesterday in Cork City.

At around 11.30pm, gardaí from the City Centre Policing Unit were on patrol on South Main Street when they stopped a man, aged in his late 20s. 

The man was brought to Bridewell Garda Station for the purpose of a search and was found to be in possession of 10 bags of suspected cocaine, worth an estimated €3,500, and a weighing scales.

He was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardaí say the City Centre Policing Unit's patrols form part of the unit's proactive approach to targeting street-level drug dealing in the city centre.

READ MORE

Gardaí seize drugs worth €19.5k in West Cork

CorkDrugs

More in this Section

Luke Kelly statue vandalised for seventh time in DublinLuke Kelly statue vandalised for seventh time in Dublin

Labour party calls for eviction ban legal advice to be publishedLabour party calls for eviction ban legal advice to be published

Public urged to contact GP with Covid-19 symptoms amid reports of delayed presentationPublic urged to contact GP with Covid-19 symptoms amid reports of delayed presentation

Galway plane crashed on way to hospice fundraiserGalway plane crashed on way to hospice fundraiser


Lifestyle

Testing beauty products in shops is verboten for the moment, a restriction that depletes the whole retail experience, in my view. The chief reason to go bricks-and-mortar shopping for beauty it to try before you buy.Make a splash with your skincare this summer with the best water-based makeup

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »