Man arrested and charged following shooting incident in Dublin

A man has been arrested and charged following a shooting incident last Thursday.

Gardaí said it was reported that on April 16 at around 2.25pm, a man armed with a firearm discharged multiple shots at a number of males at Cedarbrook Walk, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, Gardaí said a man in his 40s was arrested on Monday April 20 and detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

The man has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, this morning.