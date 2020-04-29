News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested and charged following assault in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 05:16 PM

A man in his late 30s has been arrested and charged following an assault in Dublin.

Gardaí said that the stabbing incident occurred at around 3pm yesterday at Wolfe Tone Park.

In a statement, they said a woman in her early 40s sustained non-life threatening injuries during the assault.

She was taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment.

A man was arrested a short time later and has since been charged in connection with this incident and appeared at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, earlier today.

Gardaí at Store Street are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

TOPIC: Gardai

