NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested and €40,000 worth of drugs seized after controlled delivery

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 06:35 PM

A man has been arrested and an estimated €40,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Meath.

The arrest was made after a controlled delivery of drugs was made to an address at Newcastle, Oldcastle, today.

2kg of cannabis in herbal form was found during a search of the premises.

The man arrested is in his mid-20s and was taken to Kells Garda station.

A controlled delivery occurs when drugs are detected in the mail but is allowed to go to the intended address under garda surveillance.

The Meath Divisional Drug Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau were involved in the joint operation.

More on this topic

Two cannabis grow-houses discovered in last 48 hours

Cannabis grow house with drugs worth €50,000 discovered in Co Monaghan

'Substantial' cannabis grow house discovered in Co Waterford

Drugs worth €100k seized in Dublin

More in this Section

Facebook password security lapse probed by privacy regulator

'He is smiling. He is laughing': Cork toddler injured in hit-and-run 'doing well'

Elderly warned to be vigilant answering their door following aggravated burglaries

Measles cases continue to rise in Ireland


Lifestyle

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk

Scene + Heard: Maradona set to be star player at Cannes

Jon Ronson's adventures in the porn industry

Decluttering? Top organiser Sarah Reynolds shows you how

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »