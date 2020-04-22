News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after woman’s body found in Belfast flat

Man arrested after woman’s body found in Belfast flat
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 09:41 AM

A man has been arrested following the suspicious death of a woman in a flat in Haywood Avenue in south Belfast.

Officers were called to the property at around 1.45am where the body of the 39-year-old woman was discovered inside.

PSNI detective chief inspector Darren McCartney said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

"However, I am treating her death as suspicious at this time.

“A 21-year-old male has been arrested as part of the investigation and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.”

READ MORE

Taoiseach hopes to be able to lift some restrictions by May 5

More on this topic

Manhunt underway in NI for prisoner on temporary releaseManhunt underway in NI for prisoner on temporary release

Police investigating Robbie Lawlor murder issue appeal over a hooded manPolice investigating Robbie Lawlor murder issue appeal over a hooded man

Man left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attackMan left fighting for life following Fermanagh street attack

Fourth man arrested in connection with Belfast shooting of suspect in Mulready Woods killing - reportsFourth man arrested in connection with Belfast shooting of suspect in Mulready Woods killing - reports


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: PSNI

More in this Section

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month

Rural independents hold 'frank and blunt' meeting with two big partiesRural independents hold 'frank and blunt' meeting with two big parties


Lifestyle

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

COCOONED, self-isolating, looking for a treat, in this improving weather a chicken curry can be light and just right. Easy to make, there are plenty of recipes online and in cookbooks .Chicken tonight? Top 8 takeaway curries

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »