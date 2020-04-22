Man arrested after woman’s body found in Belfast flat

A man has been arrested following the suspicious death of a woman in a flat in Haywood Avenue in south Belfast.

Officers were called to the property at around 1.45am where the body of the 39-year-old woman was discovered inside.

PSNI detective chief inspector Darren McCartney said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

"However, I am treating her death as suspicious at this time.

“A 21-year-old male has been arrested as part of the investigation and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.”