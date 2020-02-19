Man arrested after woman forcibly removed from car in attempted theft

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to steal a car from outside a house in Dublin.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was threatened and forcibly removed from the car in Finglas at around 5.45pm yesterday.

The suspect, also in his 20s, was then forced from the car by neighbours who rushed to help.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí attended the scene and the suspect's movements were tracked to a shop in Charlestown.

The man was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained.