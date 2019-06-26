News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after woman, 30s, dies in Dublin incident

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 08:00 AM

A woman in her 30s has died after she received a number of injuries in an apartment in Dublin.

The incident occurred in the Bonham St area at around 3.40am this morning.

The woman was taken to St James's Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man, also in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He is currently being detained in Kevin St Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

The scene remains closed off and a number of traffic diversions are in place.

