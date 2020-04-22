News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after suspected hit and run in Wexford

Man arrested after suspected hit and run in Wexford
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 - 03:30 PM

Gardaí in Wexford have launched an investigation after a man in his 40s was seriously injured in a suspected hit and run.

He was found injured on the ground last night after Gardai responded to reports of a fight between a group of men in Enniscorthy.

The victim was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He was reportedly hit by a Silver Opel Meriva outside St Senan's Primary School which then left the scene.

Another man in his 40s has been arrested and is now being questioned by gardaí.

READ MORE

Mary Lou McDonald feels ‘lucky’ to recover from coronavirus

More on this topic

Two men charged for assault while posing as gardaí in DublinTwo men charged for assault while posing as gardaí in Dublin

Gardaí charge man in connection with fatal Dublin fire from 2018Gardaí charge man in connection with fatal Dublin fire from 2018

Man charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife pointMan charged after Dublin shop is robbed at knife point

Three men arrested following incident in DundalkThree men arrested following incident in Dundalk


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Gardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictionsGardaí report high level of compliance with virus restrictions

More than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recoveredMore than 9,000 who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29Minister aiming to hold deferred Leaving Cert exams from July 29

Average rent over €1,200 per monthAverage rent over €1,200 per month


Lifestyle

Take time to appreciate the joy of nature despite the constraints of the coronavirus restrictions.Life on the inside: 10 birds to spot from your window

An early 19th-century Irish walnut side table from a private collection in Connecticut is one of a number of Irish pieces at an online sale running at Sotheby's until today.Antiques: Irish table among highlights of New York sale

The books are a varied range of historical fiction and immigrant stories.Why you should read the nominees for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

Even during lockdown we care about the planet…Earth Day 2020: Why eco consciousness is the key dating trend right now

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »