Man arrested after sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath held in custody

Update: 11.52am: The man in his 30s who was arrested in relation to the sudden death of a 65-year-old yesterday remains in Garda custody.

The post-mortem is currently underway at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

Earlier: Gardaí investigating sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a 65-year-old man in County Meath.

He was found unresponsive at a house at Johnswood Drive in Ashbourne at around 12.30am this morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

The house has been preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí at Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Digital Desk