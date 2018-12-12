NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath held in custody

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 11:21 AM

Update: 11.52am: The man in his 30s who was arrested in relation to the sudden death of a 65-year-old yesterday remains in Garda custody.

The post-mortem is currently underway at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

Earlier: Gardaí investigating sudden death of 65-year-old man in Meath

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a 65-year-old man in County Meath.

He was found unresponsive at a house at Johnswood Drive in Ashbourne at around 12.30am this morning and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

The house has been preserved for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Any witnesses are asked to contact gardaí at Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Minister denies recommendation to set up new Garda oversight body would weaken its power

Maurice McCabe given award for dedication to road safety

Garda probe into alleged rape at ‘early stage’

Attack on garda highlights 'the dangers that are faced' by the force

More in this Section

'I will contest that vote with everything I've got' - May cancels Dublin trip to fight for job

'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »