Man arrested after shots fired in west Belfast

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 04:54 PM

A man has been arrested by police in west Belfast using anti-terrorism laws after shots were fired.

Detectives are investigating the apparent discharging of an automatic weapon into the air in the Divis area of the city last month.

The suspect, 40, is being questioned in Belfast city centre on suspicion of membership of an outlawed organisation.

PSNI detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “The scene at Ross Street on Monday May 20, of a man shooting an automatic weapon into the air, was not only shocking and reckless but also a criminal act, which was carried out by those who seek to control communities through fear of violence.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact police.”

- Press Association

