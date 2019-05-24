NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested after school gate murder

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 02:27 PM

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

The suspect was detained on suspicion of murder, police said, following the search of a property in the Dunmurry area of West Belfast today.

Items were seized and taken away for examination.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Forty-three-year-old Jim was brutally murdered as he sat in his car outside a school on the Glen Road in west Belfast on 4 December 2018.

Police at the scene where Jim Donegan was shot dead on the Glen Road in West Belfast (Niall Carson/PA).

"I would continue to urge anyone who has any information, or who witnessed the murder, to contact the police on 101.

“Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Jim DoneganPSNI

