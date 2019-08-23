Man arrested after returning to bank he had attempted to rob just hours earlier

A man who attempted to rob a Cork bank was arrested at the scene of the crime after returning to it a short time later.

The man went into the AIB bank on Douglas Road with an imitation firearm in recent days. He demanded money from a member of staff, who refused to hand him over any cash.

The man left the premises emptyhanded.

He returned sometime later and tried to get into the building but was arrested by scenes-of-crime gardaí who had responded to the call from bank staff about the earlier attempt.

The man has since been charged with attempted robbery and was due before Cork district court this morning.

This story originally appeared in The Echo