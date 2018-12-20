Man arrested after producing fake gun and suspect device in front of his wife at Family Law Court

Update: Gardaí have confirmed that they have arrested a man at the Family Law Courts in Smithfield, Dublin.

They received reports of a man armed with a firearm and a suspect device at around 11.30am.

A man is removed by Gardaí from a courthouse in Smithfield. Pic: Collins

The man has since been arrested and officers seized an imitation firearm. He is being held at Bridewell Garda station.

The Army bomb squad are at the scene to examine a suspect device.

The Courthouse has been evacuated and a scene is in place. Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí helping a woman from a courthouse in Smithfield. Pic: Collins

Caroline O'Doherty of the Irish Examiner has reported that the man entered a court where Judge Susan Ryan was sitting, opened a bag and produced what he claimed was a gun.

Gardai still maintaining a wide cordon at Smithfield, Dublin following an armed incident in the family courts a short time ago #iestaff pic.twitter.com/JLtpC1sqOe — Caroline O'Doherty (@codohertynews) December 20, 2018

He is said to have confronted his wife and a barrister, opened his jacket and claimed to have a device before the courts were evacuated and he was arrested.

Earlier:

Armed Gardaí rushed to the scene inside the Phoenix House court complex at around midday where a woman is said to have been threatened.

Some sort of security incident in Smithfield. Armed Gardaí at the scene. Rumours of shooting inside Phoenix House court complex pic.twitter.com/DIAH4SEJeA — Eoin Martin (@egmartinator) December 20, 2018

RTE News has reported that the Army Bomb Disposal team have also been called as it is understood the man also had an explosive device.

It is reported that the gunman has been arrested and has been taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

A garda cordon is in place at the scene and a security check of the building is ongoing.

Part of the Garda cordon in Smithfield. Pic: Caroline O'Doherty.

People waiting at the Luas stop have been asked to move away from nearby buildings.

The Luas operator says the Red Line is running only between Saggart/Tallaght and Blackhorse on instruction from the Gardaí.

Been moved away from Smithfield luas after suspected shots from the Family courts. pic.twitter.com/oQbZMi9cv8 — 🎵clo is falling🎵 (@GreenIssac) December 20, 2018

There is no service between Blackhorse and the City/The Point.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.