NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after Polish woman died a violent death at house in Co Louth

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 06:13 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Latest: Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in County Louth this morning.

A 32-year-old man was arrested this afternoon.

The body of a 57-year-old Polish woman was discovered at a house in Clonmore, Ardee at 11.30am.

She is said to have died a violent death.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation just hours after the discovery.

Supt. Denis MacTiernan says they are not looking for any one else in relation to the crime.

The scene at Clonmore has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai have identified three other places of interest where they believe the suspect visited in and around the Ardee area.

An incident room has been set up at Drogheda Garda Station and Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Gardaí at the scene of the body find in Ardee. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

Woman's body found in the Louth village of Ardee; Man arrested

Update: Gardaí have arrested a man after a woman's body was found in Co. Louth today.

The 35-year-old was arrested in the Ardee area and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí will hold a media briefing at 5pm this evening.

Earlier: Woman's body found in Co. Louth

A woman's body has been found in Co. Louth.

Gardaí are investigating after they were called to a house in the Clonmore Estate in Ardee at around 11.30am this morning.

The woman is believed to have suffered severe injuries and Gardaí say it appears she died a violent death.

READ MORE: Update: Remains found in Wexford 'were in bag seen in ditch around Christmas Eve'

The scene has been preserved for an examination by the State Pathologist and Gardaí have also requested assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.


KEYWORDS

Louthcrime

Related Articles

Man in hospital after suspected acid attack

Man in hospital after Dublin shooting

Gardaí investigate after woman dies at house in Donegal

Taxi drivers believe robbers from West Dublin targeting older drivers

More in this Section

Sinn Fein councillor being subjected to abuse at meetings, vice president claims

Stormont ‘veto’ on post-Brexit trade rules unacceptable, says Sinn Fein

Man jailed over theft of demonstration phone

Man facing assault charges against woman allegedly said 'I will kill you now or I will kill you in 10 years' time'


Lifestyle

8 things you can throw away right now – so you can keep your books

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law’

Gardening in the climate-change era: 5 expert tips to adapt your outdoor space

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »