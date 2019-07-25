News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after police officer targeted in under car bomb

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 03:28 PM

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Belfast.

The man was arrested at Musgrave Police Station by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating the attempted murder of the police officer in east Belfast on June 1.

He remains in custody being questioned by detectives.

The arrest follows Tuesday’s search operation and arrest of three people in Belfast.

It comes following the discovery of a bomb under an officer’s car at Shandon Park Golf Club.

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Since the discovery of an explosive device under the car of a police officer, our investigation has continued at pace.

“By placing this explosive device in a built up area, the terrorists also put the lives of the officer’s family, neighbours and members of the public at serious risk.

“It was extremely lucky that no-one was killed or seriously injured.

“We will continue to do everything possible within the law to bring those responsible to justice and information from the public remains important.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this murderous attack to tell us what they know by contacting police on 101 or through the confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.”

- Press Association

