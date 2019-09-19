News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after Mayo shooting released without charge

The house where a man aged in his 60s, was shot dead in Co Mayo Tuesday night. Picture: Ray Ryan
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 06:53 AM

A man in his 80s arrested after a shooting in Co Mayo has been released without charge.

A farmer in his 60s was shot dead at Aghamore near Ballyhaunis shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

A post-mortem has been completed but results aren't being released for operational reasons.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The victim has been described as a popular man who will be missed.

According to reports, he has been named locally as Brendan Kilduff.

Local councillor John Caulfield said the "wonderful, close-knit farming community" is in shock.

"This is a complete shock to them. They are devastated this morning."

