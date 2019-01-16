Man arrested after masked raider threatens Cork home owner with knife

A man has been arrested in Cork this morning by gardai investigating an incident in which a masked raider armed with a knife forced his way into a house and made off with cash.

The incident occurred on Barrack St shortly after 7pm last Friday when a man wearing a balaclava, and armed with what gardai believe was a knife, forced his way into a house on the street and demanded cash from the occupant of the house.

The suspect left the scene with a sum of money.

Gardaí investigating the incident arrested a man in his 30s this morning.

He is being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was on Barrack Street last Friday between 6.30pm and 7.30pm and who may have witnessed any suspicious activity to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-4522000.