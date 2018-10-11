Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested after herbal cannabis worth €70,000 seized from Bray house

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 03:29 PM

A man in his 40s has been arrested after herbal cannabis worth €70,000 was seized from a house in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Revenue officers seized approximately 3.6kgs of the drug during a search under warrant of the residence.

The operation, conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Bray garda station, was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations.

The man, who is Irish, was arrested and detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bray garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

File image

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

RevenueDrug SeizureBrayWicklow

Related Articles

Drugs worth €249,000 seized at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Man, 25, arrested after drugs worth €1m seized in Co Louth

Drugs worth almost €500,000 seized in Blanchardstown

'Significant quantity' of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

More in this Section

Alcohol bill will 'change attitudes', say doctors

Denis Naughten not involved in broadband tendering process, says Varadkar

Elderly woman killed in Dublin collision

Motorcyclist killed in Co Armagh crash


Breaking Stories

On World Obesity Day: 6 reasons you’re not losing weight

Three ways to weave woodland magic into your rooms this autumn

5 trouser trends that’ll give your midi skirt a run for its money this autumn

9 reasons why working mums shouldn’t feel guilty

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »