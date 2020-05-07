Man arrested after gardaí target sale of drugs in Limerick and North Kerry

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a seizure of more than €13,000 worth of suspected drugs, cash, and counterfeit cash, linked to a Munster drugs operation.

The haul was located during a search of a house, at Shanagolden, Co Limerick, and during a follow up search in Abbeyfeale, yesterday, May 6, gardai said.

“As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the West Limerick and North Kerry areas, Gardaí from the Newcastle West District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house on Main Street in Shanagolden at around 3pm,” a garda spokesman said.

“During the course of the search Gardaí seized €4,900 of suspected cocaine, €7,000 cash and €520 of suspected counterfeit cash.”

A car and a false driving licence was also seized during the search.

Gardai arrested “a man aged in his 30s”.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and questioned by detectives at Newcastle West Garda Station before being released without charge, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“A follow up search was later conducted at a house in the Abbeyfeale area which resulted in the seizure of a car and €700 of suspected cocaine,” added gardai.

“No arrest was made following this search but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.”

“All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.”