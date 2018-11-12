Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested after gardaí find €35k of cocaine in Cork

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 10:29 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized approximately €35,000 worth of suspected cocaine during a search at a house Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City executed a search warrant at a house on Friar Street shortly after 6.30pm.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €35,000 worth of cocaine, which will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Bridewell Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been released.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

