Man arrested after gardaí attend incident in west Dublin

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 09:33 AM

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house in Ronanstown, Dublin yesterday where a Taser device was used.

A man was arrested and is currently in garda custody.

The matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Several garda units were deployed to the scene in west Dublin yesterday morning.

The incident was resolved peacefully, gardaí say.

The media were asked not to report on the incident yesterday by the gardaí as they worked to bring the matter to a conclusion.

