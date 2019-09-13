Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained by gardaí in Cork after a number of burglaries led to a car chase yesterday.

The man, who was located by the dog Laser is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in progress in the Rochestown area where the suspect vehicle rammed a garda car and left the scene.

No garda member was injured at the time of the collision.

The suspect vehicle was abandoned at Mahon Golf Club where a number of stolen items were recovered by a number of garda members, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit and Air Support Unit.

Gardaí continue to carry out searches and are appealing for any witness to this incident.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed two men, believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s, in the area and who may appear to have muddy or dirty clothes to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station or any garda station.