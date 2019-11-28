News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after Garda car hit a number of times during car chase

Man arrested after Garda car hit a number of times during car chase
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 07:33 PM

Gardaí have charged a man after a car chase in Co. Meath yesterday.

A car failed to stop for officers in Navan at around 2pm prompting gardaí to chase the car into a nearby housing estate.

During what they described as a "managed pursuit", the car collided with an unmarked Garda car a number of times. Nobody was injured.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was arrested a short distance away and was taken to Navan Garda Station for questioning.

The man has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before Trim District Court next month.

READ MORE

Two arrests after cash and alcohol seized in Galway

More on this topic

PSNI given more time to question man in connection with death of babyPSNI given more time to question man in connection with death of baby

Extra Garda resources to be allocated to North Dublin after shootingExtra Garda resources to be allocated to North Dublin after shooting

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeawayMan arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway


car chasecrimeNavanTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »