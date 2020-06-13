News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after Dublin stabbing leaves two in hospital

Man arrested after Dublin stabbing leaves two in hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 13, 2020 - 01:18 PM

A man and a woman have been seriously injured after a stabbing in Darndale in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s both received stabs wounds in the incident at a house in Darndale at around 7.30 this morning.

Both were taken to Beaumont Hospital where the man's condition is said to be critical and the woman's injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The man who was arrested at the scene is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination.

READ MORE

Government formation: 'Significant' day ahead, Thomas Byrne predicts

More on this topic

Two arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continuesTwo arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continues

€44.5m flat complex in Dublin gets green light from Department of Housing €44.5m flat complex in Dublin gets green light from Department of Housing

Repair works underway on Dalkey sinkholeRepair works underway on Dalkey sinkhole

'Significant fire' at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures'Significant fire' at Dublin industrial estate put out after gas main ruptures

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Accused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to courtAccused lost his bus pass ‘and ran all the way in’ to court

Cork burglar jailed over lockdown pintsCork burglar jailed over lockdown pints

Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend Thunderstorm warning for Munster and South Leinster this weekend

Shoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and moreShoppers flock to Penneys for underwear, PJs and more


Lifestyle

As the director’s 48th comedy is finally released, he tells Robbie Collin why scandals – and his estranged son – won’t stop him making filmsWoody Allen: 'Ronan Farrow’s journalism is shoddy – I’m not sure his credibility will last'

Banana bread and sourdough seem to have become the recipes of these times.Making the most of leftover bananas with Michelle Darmody's recipes

There’s no denying that life has been stressful lately for a lot of people, me included.Derval O'Rourke's stress-busting strategies

Having been buffeted by the coronavirus storm, Rosscarbery’s Celtic Ross Hotel kitchen has not only weathered the storm but ‘cast off’ once more, this time in, Craft West Cork, a funky little outdoor kitchen.From restaurant re-openings to the latest cookbooks, Joe McNamee serves up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »