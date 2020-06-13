Man arrested after Dublin stabbing leaves two in hospital

A man and a woman have been seriously injured after a stabbing in Darndale in Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s both received stabs wounds in the incident at a house in Darndale at around 7.30 this morning.

Both were taken to Beaumont Hospital where the man's condition is said to be critical and the woman's injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The man who was arrested at the scene is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a full technical examination.