NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after drugs worth €221,000 seized in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 01:08 PM

A man in his late 40s has been arrested after a drugs seizure in Dublin last night.

Gardaí raided the house in Dunsink Green, Finglas at around 9.30pm as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs.

Officers found cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €221,000.

They also seized a small amount of heroin, ecstasy and cigarettes were also taken with other drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the house. He is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Man, 26, dies after collision between motorcycle and tractor in Co Meath

More on this topic

Man arrested following Limerick shooting released without charge

Boy, 12, charged after Derry disorder

Blade Bare: Weapons cache seized from teen gang, highlighting reality of knife crime

Hard on crime, without any hard facts

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin's Cork City Council seats under threat from Greens

#Elections2019: Green wave expected to roll in Ireland following European poll

#Elections2019: Aontú looks to top poll in Navan area

Man, 40s, dies while cycling in Co Mayo


Lifestyle

So is this the garden of the future? Eve Kelliher visits Les Jardins d'Etretat in France

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »