Man arrested after drugs worth €221,000 seized in Dublin

A man in his late 40s has been arrested after a drugs seizure in Dublin last night.

Gardaí raided the house in Dunsink Green, Finglas at around 9.30pm as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs.

Officers found cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine with an estimated street value of €221,000.

They also seized a small amount of heroin, ecstasy and cigarettes were also taken with other drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the house. He is currently detained at Finglas Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.