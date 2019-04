A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €110,000 in Co Sligo.

Gardaí searched a house at a house in Calry yesterday evening and seized 4kg of cannabis herb, over 4,000 Xanax tablets and cocaine.

The 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

He is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He can be held for up to seven days.